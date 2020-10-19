Audrey Bradach
West Bend - nee Weber, age 96. Oct 16, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Albert Anthony. Loving mother of Robert (Lynn), James (Anna), Thomas, Donald (Kathleen) and Patricia (Daniel) Szortyka. Further survived by 9 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Mass of Christian Burial Fri at 11 a.m. at Holy Angels Catholic Church, West Bend. Burial Sat at 10 a.m. in Holy Cross Cemetery, Milwaukee. Visitation at church Fri from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Memorials to The Kathy Hospice. The Schmidt Funeral Home of West Bend is serving the family. 262-334-2301. www.schmidtfuneralhome.com
.