Audrey C. Borowski
(nee Rolke) Born to Eternal Peace March 8, 2020 at the age of 88 years. Preceded in death by her husband Anthony and son Larry. Loving mother of Susan (Mark) Burzynski, Tony (Kerry), Frank (Jane) and George (Susan). Dear mother-in-law of Bonnie. Blessed with many Grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Further survived by other relatives and friends.
Visitation Thursday, March 12 at the FUNERAL HOME from 5:00 to 8:00 PM. Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated on Friday, March 13 at 10:00 AM at ST. ROMAN CHURCH (1810 W. Bolivar Ave.). Please meet directly at Church. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 11, 2020