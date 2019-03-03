Services
Dittmar, Audrey C. (Nee Luther). Welcomed into the Kingdom of Heaven on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at the age of 89 years. Beloved wife of the late William. Precious and loving mother of Mark (Deborah) Dittmar, Jill Greinke, Jeff Dittmar and Gail (Billy) Santariello. Cherished grandmother of the late Karis Ross, Miriam (Andy) Johnson, James (Sarah) Dittmar and Lydia (Andy) Kreager. Great-grandmother of Audrey, Evelyn and August. Also survived by other relatives and friends. Graveside services were held at Pinelawn Memorial Park. If so desired, memorials to the appreciated. "But Jesus called them unto him, and said, Suffer little children to come unto me, and forbid them not: for of such is the kingdom of God." Luke 18:16 Special thanks to the staff at Matthews of St. Francis for their kindness and care. To receive this obit/directions text 1837021 to 414-301-6422
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 3, 2019
