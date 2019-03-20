Services
Northshore Funeral Services
3601 North Oakland Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53211
(414) 961-1812
Audrey C. Kloman

Kloman, Audrey C. (Nee Drezdon) Born to Eternal Life on March 17, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert J. Kloman. Loving mother of Susan (Richard Lamb) Anderson. Proud grandmother of Megan (D. Cash) Benton, great grandmother (lovingly known as 'G') to Michael and Jacob Benton. Dear sister of Ronald Drezdon. Also survived by dear friends and neighbors at Mill Valley: Ann, Bill, Christine and Ruth plus staff and new friends at Meadowmere North Shore. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends including her other "daughter" Mary Ann Kampe. Our G loved us unconditionally and greeted each day with appreciation. Despite many serious health conditions throughout her later years, G never lost her love of life and those close to her. She had a special gift with young children and was the creator and founder of the infamous "Fun Club". Charter members are Mike, Jake, Nana and G. She loved us so and we loved her. She will be missed. Grateful thanks to the Aurora At Home Hospice nurses and especially all the staff at the Zilber Family Hospice. Visitation will take place after 9:00 AM on Friday, March 22 at St. Anthony Catholic Church; N74 W13604 Appleton Ave; Menomonee Falls 53051; followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM. Private interment at SO WI Veteran Memorial Cemetery at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Aurora Zilber Family Hospice are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 20, 2019
