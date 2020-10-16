Audrey C. Meyer
Passed away Thursday October 15, 2020 age 93 years. Beloved wife of the late Ray G. Meyer. Dear mother of Joan (Joe) Bittfield and Dale Meyer. Grandmother of Jessica (Trent) Sidders, Jeffrey Bittfield and the late Jay Bittfield. Great-grandmother of Kaitlin, Elizabeth and Nathaniel Sidders. Also survived by nieces,nephews, great-nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends especially those from Faith Lutheran Church where she was a lifetime member.
Funeral Services Thursday October 22nd. at 1PM at ST. LUKE'S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 6705 Northway in Greendale. Visitation at the Church on Thursday beginning at 11AM to the time of Service at 1PM. Please follow social distancing protocol and masks are required. Interment at Highland Memorial Park, New Berlin. Memorials to the MS Foundation, the American Lung Association
or the Alzheimer's Association
or the Alzheimer's Association appreciated.
or call 414-445-7404.