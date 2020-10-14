1/1
Audrey D. Caruso
Audrey D. Caruso

Surrounded by her loving family, Audrey was taken into the arms of our Lord on October 9, 2020 at age 92. Beloved wife of late Atilio Caruso. Loving and caring mother of the late Dennis Caruso. Daughter of the late Ernest and Delia Dixon. Preceded in death by siblings Lyle (Bernadine) Dixon, Ernest (Lillian) Dixon, William (Delores) Dixon, June Corsi, Marion (William) Powers, Dolores (James) Argenzio. Survived by sister Shirley (Tom) Klug.

Visitation Monday, October 19 at Wisconsin Memorial Park - Family Center, 12875 W. Capitol Dr. from 10:30 AM until the time of the funeral service 11:30 AM.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 14 to Oct. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Harder Funeral Home
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
(262) 781-8350
