BECKER RITTER FUNERAL HOME
14075 W. North Ave.
Brookfield, WI 53005
262-782-5330
Audrey D. Weiter

Audrey D. Weiter Notice
Wauwatosa -

Audrey Weiter (nee Deppisch) entered into the fullness of eternal life on November 21st, 2019.

Beloved wife of the late Elmer J. Weiter "Bud," proud and loving mother of Michael (Kelley Moore), Therese Bergholz (Gene) and Gregory. Dear sister of Barbara Schatz (William H), and further survived by nieces, nephew, grand-nieces and nephews, and cherished friends.

Funeral services are pending at St. Bernard of Clairvaux Parish. For complete obituary and service details, please visit www.BeckerRitter.com or call 262-782-5330.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019
