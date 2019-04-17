|
|
Kuntz, Audrey E. (nee Hayes) Entered into Eternal Life on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at the age of 92. Loving wife of the late Edgar. Beloved mom of Kevin Kuntz, Kim (Tom) Ogle and the late Carol (David) Flitz. Proud grandma of 4 and great grandma of 3. Caring sister of Charles (Karen) Hayes. Preceded in death by her sisters Joyce and Mickey (Bob). Memorial Visitation on TUESDAY, April 23, 2019 at St. Martini Ev. Lutheran Church 1500 S. Cesar Chavez Dr, Milwaukee from 10 AM to 12 Noon. Memorial Service at 12 Noon. In lieu of flowers memorials to the church are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 17, 2019