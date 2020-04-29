|
|
Audrey E. Liebenstein
Scottsville, NY - (nee Erlwig) Formerly of Port Washington, WI, passed away at her home in Scottville on April 27, 2020, at the age of 99 years. Beloved wife of the late Bert. Beloved mother of Nancy (Mark Smith) Liebenstein, the late Bob Liebenstein and the late Carol Liebenstein. Further survived by four grandchildren: Evan, Chloe and Taylor Smith, and Valentina Liebenstein, her sister Shirley Helms, sister-in-law Marilyn Erlwig, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Funeral services celebrating Audrey's life will be held at a later date. She will be laid to rest at Union Cemetery in Port Washington.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 29 to May 3, 2020