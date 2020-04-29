Resources
More Obituaries for Audrey Liebenstein
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Audrey E. Liebenstein

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Audrey E. Liebenstein Notice
Audrey E. Liebenstein

Scottsville, NY - (nee Erlwig) Formerly of Port Washington, WI, passed away at her home in Scottville on April 27, 2020, at the age of 99 years. Beloved wife of the late Bert. Beloved mother of Nancy (Mark Smith) Liebenstein, the late Bob Liebenstein and the late Carol Liebenstein. Further survived by four grandchildren: Evan, Chloe and Taylor Smith, and Valentina Liebenstein, her sister Shirley Helms, sister-in-law Marilyn Erlwig, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Funeral services celebrating Audrey's life will be held at a later date. She will be laid to rest at Union Cemetery in Port Washington.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 29 to May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Audrey's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline