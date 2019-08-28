|
|
Lentz, Audrey G. (Nee Ehrmann) Born to Eternal Life on August 22, 2019, surrounded by the love of her family at the age of 89. Beloved wife of Hubert Lentz for 65 years. Loving mother of Peggy Lentz and Teri Ann (Robert) Egger. Proud grandmother of Carly Jean Louise Egger and Sydney Grace Egger. Loving sister-in-law of Phyllis (the late Edward) Wolf. Dear aunt of Jill Czebotar. Best friend of Joyce (Ed) Koenen, Rich (Barbara) Woods and Dyvon Hilgendorf. Also remembered by her fur babies, Parker and Kitty. Further remembered by other relatives and friends. Private inurnment will be held at Wisconsin Memorial Park.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 28, 2019