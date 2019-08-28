Services
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
380 Bluemound Road
Waukesha, WI 53188
(262) 549-0659
Resources
More Obituaries for Audrey Lentz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Audrey G. Lentz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Audrey G. Lentz Notice
Lentz, Audrey G. (Nee Ehrmann) Born to Eternal Life on August 22, 2019, surrounded by the love of her family at the age of 89. Beloved wife of Hubert Lentz for 65 years. Loving mother of Peggy Lentz and Teri Ann (Robert) Egger. Proud grandmother of Carly Jean Louise Egger and Sydney Grace Egger. Loving sister-in-law of Phyllis (the late Edward) Wolf. Dear aunt of Jill Czebotar. Best friend of Joyce (Ed) Koenen, Rich (Barbara) Woods and Dyvon Hilgendorf. Also remembered by her fur babies, Parker and Kitty. Further remembered by other relatives and friends. Private inurnment will be held at Wisconsin Memorial Park.

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Audrey's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
Download Now
jsonline