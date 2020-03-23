|
|
Audrey G. Mikolajczak
Milwaukee and Pewaukee Lake - (Nee Burton) Found her eternal sunshine and blue sky on March 20, 2020 at the age of 96. Loving wife of the late Dr. Norbert A. Mikolajczak. Cherished and devoted mother of Karen (Mike) Giugno, Debra (the late Steven) Johnson, Patrice (Paul) Kosmoski, Michael (Jill) Mikolajczak and Glen (Laura) Mikolajczak. Dear grandmother "Audrey" of Neil, Nicole, Natalie, Ned; Brynn, Abby, Connor; Madeline, Marshal, McKale; Mia; and Brad. Great grandmother of Andrew, Katie; Kenny, Michael, Grace; Aria, Aveyn, Andi; Peyton, Piper, Maxwell; Olivia, Ryan.
Preceded in death by her beloved parents Rosella "Nana" and Charles Burton; cherished aunt Lilly and uncle Erv Burton of Port Washington WI, sister-in-law Alice and brother-in-law Bob Chada and other beloved relatives.
Audrey graduated from Holy Angels High School and Marquette University - College of Nursing. She adored golfing and was a member of the women's golf league at Naga-Waukee, Silver Spring, Songbird Hills, and Currie Park.
She loved boating, water skiing, snow skiing, long walks, family tennis, playing cards, and "zipping around" in her convertible with the top down. She loved to travel the world with her husband including safaris, whale watching, snorkeling and snow skiing trips. She cherished being a wife, mother, and spending time with her grandchildren. Audrey will forever be remembered for her endless energy, beautiful smile, and love of life.
Private family services were held.
In lieu of flowers please share a fond memory of Audrey at the funeral home website Schmidt &Bartelt.com. If desired memorials to Christ King Catholic Parish 2604 N. Swan Boulevard Wauwatosa, WI 53226.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 23 to Mar. 29, 2020