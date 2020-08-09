1/
Audrey G. Prange
Audrey G. Prange

(Nee Brown) August 6, 2020 age 93. Beloved wife of the late Clemens W. Dear mother of the late Gary (Diane) Prange, the late Glenn Prange, Diane (Patrick) Anderson and Scott (Dena) Prange. Grandmother of David (Aleshia) Prange, Brian (Trisha) Prange, Lauren Anderson, Paul Anderson, Jed Prange and Brandy Prange. Great-grandmother of Edrick, Rachelle, Grant and Eric. Sister of the late Edward (the late Rosemary) Brown, and Ronald (Ronette) Brown.

Private family committal service at Graceland Cemetery.

Audrey was a member of David Star Lutheran Church in Jackson and a former member of Loving Shepherd Lutheran Church in Milwaukee.

A special thank you for the nurses and care givers at Horizon Home Hospice who took such wonderful loving care of Audrey.

Memorials to David Star Lutheran Church in Jackson are appreciated.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
