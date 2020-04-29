Services
Audrey Gloria Vargas nee Luedtke was born Feb 13, 1928, passed away April 21, 2020 at the age of 92 years. Survived by her husband, John Vargas, her sons Steven (Beverly) Krause, Douglas (Steve Underwood) Krause, her stepson Robert Vargas, her grandchildren Rebekah (fiance David Pautz) Krause, Steven James (Kate) Krause, Amanda (Tom) Meitner, and Danielle (Brian) Lustro. As well as 5 grandchildren, Elsie, Ben, and Olivia Krause and Jack and Harrison Meitner. Brothers-in-law Alex and Steve Vargas. Numerous beloved nephews and nieces, other family members and friends. Due to the COVID19 Pandemic there will be no service at this time.

