Helber, Audrey (Nee Zernia) 89, passed away on June 24, 2019 at Allis Care Center in Milwaukee. She was born on August 17, 1929 in Milwaukee. Born the daughter of Fredrick and Elizabeth (NEE: Stark) Zernia. She grew up here on the south side of Milwaukee. She married the late Robert W. Helber Jr., who passed in in 1991. Audrey married Bob and lived nearly 50 years on the West Coast together, they mainly lived in Southern California, as well as a bit of time in Washington. Audrey loved bowling and playing softball. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family and friends. She served in the Army during WWII. Audrey was one of six girls, she wasn't the oldest nor the youngest. Audrey is survived by one sister Joan Kawczynski and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. She is preceded in death by husband Robert W. Helbert and sisters Lois Thompson, Lorraine Volkman, Florence Laumann, and Arlene Zblewski, and brother Arthur Zernia. Private family services and burial were held per Audrey's wishes. STROUF FUNERAL HOME 1001 High Street Racine, WI 53402 262.632.5101 www.strouf.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 7, 2019