Services
Strouf Funeral Home and Cremation Services
1001 High Street
Racine, WI 53402
(262) 632-5101
Resources
More Obituaries for Audrey Helber
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Audrey Helber


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Audrey Helber Notice
Helber, Audrey (Nee Zernia) 89, passed away on June 24, 2019 at Allis Care Center in Milwaukee. She was born on August 17, 1929 in Milwaukee. Born the daughter of Fredrick and Elizabeth (NEE: Stark) Zernia. She grew up here on the south side of Milwaukee. She married the late Robert W. Helber Jr., who passed in in 1991. Audrey married Bob and lived nearly 50 years on the West Coast together, they mainly lived in Southern California, as well as a bit of time in Washington. Audrey loved bowling and playing softball. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family and friends. She served in the Army during WWII. Audrey was one of six girls, she wasn't the oldest nor the youngest. Audrey is survived by one sister Joan Kawczynski and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. She is preceded in death by husband Robert W. Helbert and sisters Lois Thompson, Lorraine Volkman, Florence Laumann, and Arlene Zblewski, and brother Arthur Zernia. Private family services and burial were held per Audrey's wishes. STROUF FUNERAL HOME 1001 High Street Racine, WI 53402 262.632.5101 www.strouf.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline