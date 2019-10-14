|
Audrey Helen Arndt
On Sunday, October 6, 2019, Audrey Helen Arndt passed away at the age of 95. As a true Packer fan, she waited until they won the game.
Audrey was born on April 2, 1924 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Walter and Bertha (Bohn) Arndt.
During WWII she served as a member of the Women's Army Corps(WAC) as Chief Clerk at McCaw General Hospital, near Ft Walla Walla, Washington (1945-1946). After being honorably discharged, Audrey went to work for Milwaukee Country Day School as secretary to the headmaster. This school later became University School of Milwaukee (USM). She remained there until she retired in 1992. She was a faithful member of the Wauwatosa Avenue United Methodist Church.
Audrey outlasted her younger brother Almeron Arndt (Marilyn), older sister Arleen Elliott (Lloyd) and nephew Gregory Elliott. She is survived by her nephew Michael Arndt (Jill); nieces Nancy Khan, Annmarie Rustic, and Mary Shankle; many grand nieces and nephews as well as all of her "boys" from USM.
A celebration of Audrey's life will be held on Monday November 4th, 2019 at the Wauwatosa Avenue United Methodist Church
1529 N Wauwatosa Ave. Milwaukee, WI 53213.
Visitation is 10:00 AM to 10:45 and service will begin at 11:00
In lieu of flowers the family asks that you make a donation to one of Audrey's favorite charities: .
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 14 to Oct. 20, 2019