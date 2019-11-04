|
|
Audrey Herden
West Allis - West Allis - (Nee Kurth) Entered God's loving arms, Wednesday October 30, 2019 at the age of 93. Preceded in death by he husband Howard, her parents Henry and Olga Kurth and brother Clarence Kurth. Beloved Mom of Barbara McGinnis and Geraldine (Larry) Petty. Loving and devoted Grandma of Kevin and Corrie McGinnis, Ryan (Valerie) Petty and Carrie (Derek) Oren. Proud Great-Grandma of Addisyn and Austin Petty. Dear Sister of Bernie Kurth. Also loved and admired by nieces, nephews other relatives and many dear friends.
Visitation Saturday, November 9, 2019 at MOUNT HOPE LUTHERAN CHURCH 8633 W. Becher St. West Allis, WI 53227 9:30-11 AM. Funeral Service 11AM. Interment Wisconsin Memorial Park.
"Your blessed work here is done. Rest now in His arms."
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019