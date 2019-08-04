Services
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
121 S. Cross Street
Oconomowoc, WI 53066
(262) 567-4459
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Our Savior's Lutheran Church
145 E. Lisbon Rd.
Oconomowoc, WI
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
4:00 PM
Our Savior's Lutheran Church
145 E. Lisbon Rd.
Oconomowoc, WI
Audrey Hilfiker Keck


1939 - 2019
Audrey Hilfiker Keck Notice
Keck, Audrey Hilfiker age 80, of Oconomowoc, Wisconsin, was called to rest on July 28, 2019. She was born March 28, 1939 in Portage, Wisconsin to John and Olga Hilfiker. September of 1961, she married William Karl Keck who preceded her in death on July 6, 2001. Loving mother of Kristine Keck, David (Julie) Keck, and Andrea (Ron) Jarecki; proud grandmother of Carolyn Keck, Austin Keck, Augie Jarecki and Chandler Jarecki; and caring sister of John Hilfiker and Gladys (John) Peterson. Audrey graduated from Pardeeville High School and later received a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She was a vivacious individual who cared deeply about her family and her community. Audrey was a member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church and tended to her community through numerous organizations, such as the Junior Woman's Club, Oconomowoc Art Festival, National Historical Society, Lac La Belle Yacht Club and Ausblick Ski Patrol. She supported the well being of others through the YMCA and the UW-Madison Cancer Center. Her legacy will carry on in the hearts of those she touched. Visitation will be at Our Savior's Lutheran Church 145 E. Lisbon Rd. in Oconomowoc, August 7th, 2019, from 2:00 pm until time of service at 4:00 pm. Memorial donations may be made to the .

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 4, 2019
