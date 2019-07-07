Resources
More Obituaries for Audrey Faust
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Audrey I. Faust

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Audrey I. Faust Notice
Faust, Audrey I. (Nee Glasser) age 91 of Richfield, passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019. Memorial Mass will be celebrated Friday, July 12, 2019 at 5PM in the Basilica of the National Shrine of Mary Help of Christians at Holy Hill, 3rd Floor (1525 Carmel Road, Hubertus, WI 53033) with Visitation from 3-4:45PM. Private inurnment in St. Mary of the Hill Parish Cemetery. Memorial contributions to St. Mary of the Hill Parish or to Holy Hill are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
jsonline