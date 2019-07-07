|
|
Faust, Audrey I. (Nee Glasser) age 91 of Richfield, passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019. Memorial Mass will be celebrated Friday, July 12, 2019 at 5PM in the Basilica of the National Shrine of Mary Help of Christians at Holy Hill, 3rd Floor (1525 Carmel Road, Hubertus, WI 53033) with Visitation from 3-4:45PM. Private inurnment in St. Mary of the Hill Parish Cemetery. Memorial contributions to St. Mary of the Hill Parish or to Holy Hill are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 7, 2019