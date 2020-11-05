1/1
Audrey J. Carlisle
Audrey J. Carlisle

Caledonia, WI - "Matilda" (nee Malicki) Received her wings on Monday, November 2, 2020 age 75 years. Loving mom of Sandy and Tracy. Special grandma of Kodi Robert. Further survived by many loving nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends including her fur grandbabies Bob and Jax. She was preceded in death by her parents and 3 brothers.

Visitation will be Saturday, November 14 at the Heritage Funeral Home, 9200 S. 27th Street Oak Creek from 9-11:30 am, Funeral Service at 11:30 am. Interment Caledonia Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Racine Zoo (racinezoo.org) in her memory appreciated.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 5 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Visitation
09:00 - 11:30 AM
Heritage Funeral Home
NOV
14
Funeral service
11:30 AM
Heritage Funeral Home
Heritage Funeral Home
9200 South 27th Street
Oak Creek, WI 53154
(414) 761-2750
