Services
Bruskiewitz Funeral Home
5355 West Forest Home Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53220-1410
(414) 321-1700
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Jackson Park Ev. Lutheran Church
4535 W. Oklahoma Ave.
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Jackson Park Ev. Lutheran Church
4535 W. Oklahoma Ave.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Audrey Kruse
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Audrey J. Kruse

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Audrey J. Kruse Notice
Audrey J. Kruse

Saturday, November 23, 2019 at the age of 94. Beloved wife of the late Henri R. Dearest mother of Lawrence (Donna) Kruse. Loving grandmother of James H. (Michele) Kruse, Jennifer (Chuck) Donovan, Jessica (Tim) Forseth and Joseph (Mallory) Kruse. Great-grandmother of Kiley and Cullen Donovan, Ella, Adley and Ryker Forseth, Dustin, James and Summer Kruse and Henry and Harrison Kruse. Sister of the late Evelyn Behrens. Sister-in-law of the late Ruth (William) Kruse. Aunt of Steven Behrens and Susan Barkhurst. Funeral Services will be held at Jackson Park Ev. Lutheran Church, 4535 W. Oklahoma Ave., Monday at 11 AM with visitation at the Church from 10 AM until the time of service. Entombment Forest Home Cemetery.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Audrey's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline