Audrey J. Kruse
Saturday, November 23, 2019 at the age of 94. Beloved wife of the late Henri R. Dearest mother of Lawrence (Donna) Kruse. Loving grandmother of James H. (Michele) Kruse, Jennifer (Chuck) Donovan, Jessica (Tim) Forseth and Joseph (Mallory) Kruse. Great-grandmother of Kiley and Cullen Donovan, Ella, Adley and Ryker Forseth, Dustin, James and Summer Kruse and Henry and Harrison Kruse. Sister of the late Evelyn Behrens. Sister-in-law of the late Ruth (William) Kruse. Aunt of Steven Behrens and Susan Barkhurst. Funeral Services will be held at Jackson Park Ev. Lutheran Church, 4535 W. Oklahoma Ave., Monday at 11 AM with visitation at the Church from 10 AM until the time of service. Entombment Forest Home Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Dec. 1, 2019