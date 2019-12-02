|
|
Audrey J. Larsen
New Berlin - Reunited with her husband, Edward, on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, age 86. Mother of James (Leoford DeGuzman) Larsen and Lynn (Tom) Schalk. Grandma of Peter Larsen, Casey (Edie) Schalk and Angela Schalk. GG of Karissa, Alaina and Harper. Best friend and sister of Judy (the late Ray) Brooks. Special friend of the family Robert Dittmer. Further survived by other family members and friends.
Visitation will be held at the Funeral Home, on Thursday, December 5, 2019, 3-5:30PM. Celebration of Life at 5:30PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to HAWS.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019