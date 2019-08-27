Services
Phillip Funeral Home
1420 Paradise Drive
West Bend, WI 53095
(262) 338-2050
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:45 PM
Phillip Funeral Home
1420 Paradise Drive
West Bend, WI 53095
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Phillip Funeral Home
1420 Paradise Drive
West Bend, WI 53095
Interment
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
9:30 AM
Wisconsin Memorial Park
Mueller, Audrey J. (Nee Raymond) age 89 and 11/12ths , formerly of Franklin, WI, passed away on August 24th, 2019 at Cedar Community in West Bend. She was born on September 24th, 1929 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Walter and Edna Raymond (nee Lemmerhirt). She was married to the love of her life Clarence for 57 years. Audrey is survived by three children; Kathleen (Jerome) Schellinger of Allenton, WI, Christine (Mel) Christensen of New Franken, WI, Daniel (Jan) Mueller of Hartford; son-in-law Guy Swan; 10 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-granddaughter: Sister-in-law Florein Mueller; Further survived by nieces Karen and Laura, and many other family members and friends. Audrey is preceded in death by her husband, her daughter Patricia Swan (nee Mueller) brothers Robert and James Raymond. A Visitation will be held from 10 AM until 12:45 at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W. Paradise Drive, West Bend, WI 53095) on Wednesday, August 28th. A Funeral Service will be held at 1PM. Interment will take place on Thursday, August 29th at 9:30 AM at Wisconsin Memorial Park. The family would like to extend their deep appreciation to Cedar Community employees for their care and support.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 27, 2019
