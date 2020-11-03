Audrey J. Wagner(nee Suehr) Age 86. Passed away at home surrounded by family on November 1, 2020. She was born in Pittsburgh, PA, the daughter of John and Mary Suehr. She was the loving wife of almost 55 years to James C. Wagner who precedes her in death. She graduated from Marquette University in 1956 with a degree in nursing, and received her Masters in Nursing from UWM. Over her 45 year career as a nurse and educator at Waukesha County Technical College, her care and guidance touched many professionally, as well as warmed members of her family during their times of need.Proud and patient mother to Judy (Ken) Wall, James P. Wagner, Joan (Jeff) Grant, Michael (Mary) Wagner, Jean (Jeff) Nigel, Julie (Neil) Johnson and Jennifer (Timothy) Gallagher. Grandmother to Elizabeth (Neal) Edwards, Michael and Nicholas Wall; Kristina, Andrea, James Jr. Wagner, and Theresa (Mike) Schimmels; Stephanie (Tim) Kehoe, Lauren and JJ Grant; Patrick and Joseph (Jessica) Wagner; Sean, Alison and Matthew Nigel; Erik, Hailey, Steven and Emily Johnson; and Colin and Claire Gallagher. Great-Grandmother to Sam, Max, Henry and Jack Edwards; and Isabella Wagner. Also survived by other relatives and friends.Visitation will be held from 10am until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30am on Saturday, November 7, all at St. Charles Catholic Church, 313 Circle Dr., Hartland. Interment at St. Charles Cemetery, Hartland following mass.