Audrey Jane Pavlik
Joined her departed family on September 23, 2020
She was preceded in death by her parents John and Agnes Pavlik, brother John R. Pavlik and his wife Jeanne, and niece Deborah Schier. She was loved by her niece Beth Meyer (the late Eric Meyer; Dale Stohre); nephew John W. Pavlik (Gayle); great-nephews John C. Pavlik (Andrea) and Jeffrey Pavlik (Selena Painter); great-nieces Christine Harman (Robert), Anna Meyer and Sara Meyer; great-great-nephews Ethan Harman, Gregg and Mikey Pavlik; great-great-niece Rayna Pavlik; other relatives and many friends.
Audrey was born on February 13th and lived with her family in the Bay View area. She attended Dover Street Elementary School and Bay View High School, graduating in 3½ years in June, 1940. She graduated from Milwaukee State Teachers' College in 1944, with a major in Elementary Education and a minor in English. She then spent two years teaching in Menomonee, Michigan and returned to Milwaukee where she spent the rest of her career teaching at Dover Street School. She often remarked that it was hard to call her former teachers by their first names! Audrey earned her Masters' degree from Wisconsin State College in 1954. She retired in June of 1985, with many fond memories of her teaching days and the many fine students and faculty members.
Audrey enjoyed her years in fraternal organizations, first as a Job's Daughter in Bethel 6. Later, she joined Faith Chapter, Order of the Eastern Star (OES). She was active at the local, state and national levels of OES. She served as the Worthy Grand Matron for the State of WI in 1989-90 and has many "Treasured Memories" of her years in the Grand Line. Although Audrey enjoyed her time serving on a committee at the national level, it was her Wisconsin Eastern Star activities that were very important to her, as were the many friends she made throughout the order. At the time of her death Audrey had been a member of OES 70+ years and a member of the White Shrine for 50+ years.
Audrey's family extends their deep gratitude and respect to the entire staff at Tudor Oaks for their professionalism and loving care these past few years.
Memorials will be gratefully accepted to the Audrey Jane Pavlik Charitable Trust (established to provide scholarships to undergraduate students) or a charity of your choice
.
Visitation Saturday, October 3, at Krause Funeral Home, 12401 W. National Ave, New Berlin, from 9am-11am; masks required; 11am service (will also be live-streamed and recorded for future viewing on the Krause web-site). Procession to Arlington Cemetery following. If you are not comfortable at Krause but would like to attend the graveside committal service at Arlington, be at the main gate by 1pm. Please note that there will also be a Celebration of Audrey's life, to include her Eastern Star service, at a later date post-covid. You are welcome to defer paying your respects until that time.