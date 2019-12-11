|
Audrey Jane Roozen
(Nee Sorensen) Entered into eternal life December 10, 2019, age 90. Loving wife of the late Donald H. for 52 years. Beloved mother of her son Jeffrey.
Proud grandmother of Christopher Roozen and of John Haldemann. Great grandmother to Gianna Isabel Haldemann. Loving sister of Eleanore Dwyer and brother Gene (Jean) Sorensen. Late sister of Lorraine Schultz and Dorothy Koty. Also loved by nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends and many church friends. Retired after 32 years from the Glendale-River Hills School District. Proud member of the Romany Singers.
Services Monday, December 16th at 12:00 noon at St. MATTHEW EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH, 8444 W. Melvina St. Visitation Monday 10AM at the church to time of service. Internment Wisconsin Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the church appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 11 to Dec. 13, 2019