Services
Raasch-Raetz Funeral Home
7709 W Burleigh St
Milwaukee, WI 53222
(414) 445-7404
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. MATTHEW EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH
8444 W. Melvina St.
View Map
Service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
St. MATTHEW EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH
8444 W. Melvina St.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Audrey Roozen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Audrey Jane Roozen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Audrey Jane Roozen Notice
Audrey Jane Roozen

(Nee Sorensen) Entered into eternal life December 10, 2019, age 90. Loving wife of the late Donald H. for 52 years. Beloved mother of her son Jeffrey.

Proud grandmother of Christopher Roozen and of John Haldemann. Great grandmother to Gianna Isabel Haldemann. Loving sister of Eleanore Dwyer and brother Gene (Jean) Sorensen. Late sister of Lorraine Schultz and Dorothy Koty. Also loved by nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends and many church friends. Retired after 32 years from the Glendale-River Hills School District. Proud member of the Romany Singers.

Services Monday, December 16th at 12:00 noon at St. MATTHEW EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH, 8444 W. Melvina St. Visitation Monday 10AM at the church to time of service. Internment Wisconsin Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the church appreciated.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 11 to Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Audrey's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline