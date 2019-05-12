|
|
Paul, Audrey Jean Audrey Jean Paul, 79, of Onalaska, was born to eternal life on May 6, 2019. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 1215 Redwood St, Onalaska, WI. Rev. David Baumgarn and Rev. Donald Stein will officiate. Visitation will be held from 4-8 P.M. at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 907 Sand Lake Road on Friday, May 24 and one hour prior to the service at the church. For a complete obituary and online condolences go to www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 12, 2019