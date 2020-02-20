|
Audrey L. Picciolo (nee Ewert)
Brookfield, WI - Picciolo, Audrey (nee Ewert). Born to Eternal Life February 12, 2020 at the age of 92. Loving wife of the late Rocko Sr.. Cherished mother of Rocko Jr. (Carolyn) Picciolo and Pete (Meg) Picciolo. Beloved grandmother of Alex (John) Varebrook, Kate (Andrew) Nothem, Lizzie (Michael) Laing and Jillian (David) Lucas. Step-grandmother of Robert Schreiner, Joseph (Kelsey) Schreiner and Emily (Sean) Rafferty. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parents and six siblings.
Private services were held.
Memorials, if so desired, may be made to the .
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020