Services
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
12401 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 786-8009
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:45 PM
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
12401 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
4:00 PM
Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church
2500 S. 68th St.
West Allis, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Audrey Wolfman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Audrey L. Wolfman


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Audrey L. Wolfman Notice
Wolfman, Audrey L. (Nee Tostenson) Passed into Eternal Life on Sunday, August 25, 2019, age 90. Loving mom of Beth Lubetski and Bruce (Tanae) Wolfman. Loving grandma of Jeffrey (Kia) Wolfman, Ashley Wolfman (fiance Steve Brockman), William Whitney, Michael Whitney and 1 great-grandchild, Eleanor Wolfman. Special friend of Ann Crump. Sister-in-law of Marvin Wolfman and Thomas (Mary) Wolfman. Further survived by other family members and friends. Preceded in death by her husband, Keith Wolfman, sister Marian (Robert) Tuschl, in laws, Joan (Mac) Maclary, Jean Wolfman and Mike (June) Shefky, other family and friends. Gathering will be held at the Funeral Home on Thursday, August 29, 2019, 2-3:45PM. Memorial Service at 4PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2500 S. 68th St., West Allis, WI, 53219. Our loving thanks to the exceptional staff and caregivers at Linden Ridge and Linden Court in Mukwonago. Audrey will always be remembered for her loving ways and her wonderful sense of humor.

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Audrey's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
Download Now
jsonline