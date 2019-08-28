|
|
Wolfman, Audrey L. (Nee Tostenson) Passed into Eternal Life on Sunday, August 25, 2019, age 90. Loving mom of Beth Lubetski and Bruce (Tanae) Wolfman. Loving grandma of Jeffrey (Kia) Wolfman, Ashley Wolfman (fiance Steve Brockman), William Whitney, Michael Whitney and 1 great-grandchild, Eleanor Wolfman. Special friend of Ann Crump. Sister-in-law of Marvin Wolfman and Thomas (Mary) Wolfman. Further survived by other family members and friends. Preceded in death by her husband, Keith Wolfman, sister Marian (Robert) Tuschl, in laws, Joan (Mac) Maclary, Jean Wolfman and Mike (June) Shefky, other family and friends. Gathering will be held at the Funeral Home on Thursday, August 29, 2019, 2-3:45PM. Memorial Service at 4PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2500 S. 68th St., West Allis, WI, 53219. Our loving thanks to the exceptional staff and caregivers at Linden Ridge and Linden Court in Mukwonago. Audrey will always be remembered for her loving ways and her wonderful sense of humor.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 28, 2019