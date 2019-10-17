Services
Perl Funeral Home
2100 Siskiyou Boulevard
Medford, OR 97504
(541) 772-5488
Audrey Lois Hansen


1928 - 2019
Audrey Lois Hansen
Audrey Lois Hansen

Medford - Audrey Lois (Bland) Hansen, 91, a resident of Medford, OR since 2012, passed away on October 7, 2019. She was born in Wauwatosa, WI, April 13, 1928, to Ralph and Esther (Behling) Bland.

She is survived by her son, Christian Hansen, Tracy, CA; her brother Ronald Bland, and niece, Elizabeth Bland, both West Allis, WI; and former stepchildren, Anne Erikson and Mark Keen, Alamosa, CO. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Hansen (1958). Audrey earned a Bachelor's and Master's degree at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. After ten years in radio (WRIT) and television (WITI during its time as an ABC affiliate), she taught speech and broadcasting at Western Illinois University, and later established the first women's program at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh. In 1971 she married Dr. Veryl Keen, a biology professor who owned a small ranch in Colorado's San Luis Valley.

After a divorce in 1975, she returned to Milwaukee, WI and became Education Director for Milwaukee County Mental Health Complex. In 1982 she moved to Albuquerque, NM where she frequently hiked and camped in the mountains and served as a nature center interpreter for 11 years. She authored numerous articles for various publications, as well as a personal memoir, Coyotes Always Howl at Midnight. In 2012, she moved to Medford, OR to be near her son. At Audrey's request there will be no memorial service and her ashes will be scattered in beautiful place in the mountains.

In remembrance of Audrey please donate to an animal shelter or an environmentally friendly .



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2019
