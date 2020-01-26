|
Audrey Lyn Skott
Milwaukee - Audrey rejoined her loved ones on the other side on January 24, 2020 at the age of 65. Audrey is survived by her four children; Gary (Margaret) Czaplewski, Andrea (Cary) Maleu, Elliot (Jacob) Eernisse, Daniel Cannizzo, and Audrey's granddaughters, Alyssa Rupert and Ella Martin.
Audrey was born in 1955 in Milwaukee to Ralph P. and Marilyn R. Skott (nee Porter). She graduated from MATC with a degree as a Certified Nursing Assistant and was also licensed as a Medical Technician at WCTC. She was always an advocate for the inpatients and wherever she set foot, raising heck until something was fixed for patient comfort. She worked compassionately with oncology floor patients at old St. Luke's Hospital and continued her service at a nursing home until 2018.
Her children will remember Audrey as the best mom in the world and a friend to confide in. Audrey was original; she never caved into convention and always followed her own path. Audrey was a talented painter; every portrait she painted was done with love. Audrey was cleverer than MacGyver and often said, "necessity is the mother of invention." Audrey was lovingly known as "Marms," by her children and by anyone that needed a sympathetic ear or a mother's love. She would often dispense wisdom with what her children described as "Marmisms," such as "work smarter, not harder," "no thinking while drinking," "the only way out is through," and, "don't look in the rearview mirror!"
The family would like to thank the entire Aurora Health at Home Hospice Care Team, particularly our case manager Kendall, for their gentle care and compassionate nursing at home all through Audrey's transition from this world.
Condolences can be sent to www.rozgafuneral.com/obituaries/Audrey-Skott/
Visitation will be held Friday, January 31 from 4:00 - 6:00 PM at the Rozga- Walloch Funeral Home followed by a Celebration of Audrey's Life at 6:00 PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 26 to Jan. 29, 2020