Angle, Audrey M. (Nee Hauser) Gone Home to Heaven on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at the age of 91 years. Beloved wife of the late David Angle for 51 years. Loving mother of Jeffrey (Kay), Gregory (Colleen), Kathleen, Patrick, Daniel, Robert (Laura), Margaret (Lydell) Kluck, Susan and William (Anna). Proud grandmother of 19 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Life-time friends "THE CLUB". Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held from 10AM-12PM on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Mother of Perpetual Help (St. Aloysius Site: 1414 S. 93rd St. West Allis, WI 53214), with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 12PM. Burial Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery 2PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 1, 2019