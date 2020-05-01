Audrey M. (Korb) Herrell
Audrey M. Herrell (nee Korb)

Milwaukee - Passed away April 29, 2020 at the age of 93 years. Beloved wife of the late Gordon Herrell and the late Henry Schilling. Loving mom of William Sr. (Sherry) Schilling, the late Dennis (the late Denise) Schilling, Mark Schilling, Chad Herrell, Laurel (Jim) Helding, and Tim (Kathy) Herrell. Further survived by 16 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, 6 great-great -grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Due to recent health and safety concerns a private burial will be held at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.






