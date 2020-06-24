Audrey M. RauschNew Berlin - (nee Gellings) was called home to our Lord on Tuesday, June 23rd at the age of 88. Audrey was preceded in death by her husband Charles (Chuck), infant son Paul, her parents Alvar and Josephine and other family and friends.Loving mother to Dan, Denise (Brian) Remsza and Brian (Monica), caring grandmother to Nicole (Peter) Trader, John Rausch, Adam (Christine) Remsza, Jacob (Abbey) Remsza, Crystal (Marcus) Wrobel, Bennett, Kathryn and Mark Rausch, sweet great-grandmother to Amelia and Harrison Remsza and Jack Trader and loving sister to Larry Gellings, Esther Soike and the late Alvar Jr. Survived by many other family and friends.Audrey was a devoted wife and mother, always expressing kindness toward others and sharing her warm home with family and friends. In spite of health setbacks, she enjoyed a long, faith-filled life that included traveling, music and dancing with Chuck, knitting, crocheting and especially playing BINGO.She was an employee of First Wisconsin National Bank and Firstar Bank for 27 years. Chuck and Audrey were longtime members and officers of American Legion Post 449 and the Midstates Jeepster Association car club.A visitation will be held Friday at the Funeral Home from 4:30-6:30PM. A Prayer Service will follow at 6:30PM. For the health and safety of all individuals, the number of guests allowed will be limited and closely monitored. Please visit the funeral home Facebook page for a live stream of the prayer service.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday at 10AM at St. John the Evangelist Church, 8500 W. Coldspring Rd. Attendance at Mass will be limited to 50 people.