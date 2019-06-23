Services
Audrey Marie Hammernik Notice
(Nee Feierstein) Reunited with her beloved husband of 63 years, John G., Jr. on Monday, June 17, 2019 age 95 years. Dear mother of Mary Jeanne (Bryant) Morinville, Mike (Bonnie), Gerard (Wendy Sue) and Patrick (Lee Ann) Hammernik. Proud grandma of Shawn, Aimie, Anna, Amanda, Matthew, Christy, Jennifer, Deborah and John. Great-grandma of Olivia, Joshua, Sophia, Joseph, Vaughn, Cooper, Ellie, Kenzie, Noah, Charlee, Whitney, Daisy, Casey, Eathon, Alex, Loralei, Austyn, Anthony "TJ", Zakary, Naomi and Peter. Dear sister of Tom Feierstein, having been preceded in death by sisters Patricia Glaze and Lois Gora. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation Tuesday, June 25 at ST. MATTHEW'S CATHOLIC CHURCH (9303 S. Chicago Rd.) from 4 - 5:45 PM with Mass of Christian Burial at 6PM. Private Interment Forest Hill Memorial Park. Special thanks to "Audrey's Angels".
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from June 23 to June 24, 2019
