Services
Integrity Funeral Services
29134 Evergreen Dr.
Waterford, WI 53185
(262) 514-4600
Resources
More Obituaries for Audrey Kulinski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Audrey R. (Frenzel) Kulinski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Audrey R. (Frenzel) Kulinski Notice
Audrey R. Kulinski (nee Frenzel)

Rochester - Audrey R. Kulinski (nee Frenzel) age 85 of Rochester, WI; passed away peacefully in her home on October 24th, 2019.

Audrey, beloved wife and best friend of Ken Kulinski, dear mother of Deborah (Lloyd) Dobrinska, Jeffrey (B.J.) Kulinski, Dawn (John) Zabkowicz DDS and Ken Kulinksi. She is further survived by seven loving grandchildren, five great grandchildren, her brother Donald Frenzel, and sister-in-law Karen Collins.

Audrey loved her family, traveling to casinos with Ken, and was an avid reader. She also enjoyed watching the Packers and the Brewers, as well as purchasing scratch off tickets.

Audrey was preceded in death by her parents Herbert and Rose Frenzel.

Per the family's wishes there will be no memorial services.

Services Entrusted to:

Integrity Funeral Services

www.integrityfunerals.net

262-514-4600



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 25 to Oct. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Audrey's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline