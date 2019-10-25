|
|
Audrey R. Kulinski (nee Frenzel)
Rochester - Audrey R. Kulinski (nee Frenzel) age 85 of Rochester, WI; passed away peacefully in her home on October 24th, 2019.
Audrey, beloved wife and best friend of Ken Kulinski, dear mother of Deborah (Lloyd) Dobrinska, Jeffrey (B.J.) Kulinski, Dawn (John) Zabkowicz DDS and Ken Kulinksi. She is further survived by seven loving grandchildren, five great grandchildren, her brother Donald Frenzel, and sister-in-law Karen Collins.
Audrey loved her family, traveling to casinos with Ken, and was an avid reader. She also enjoyed watching the Packers and the Brewers, as well as purchasing scratch off tickets.
Audrey was preceded in death by her parents Herbert and Rose Frenzel.
Per the family's wishes there will be no memorial services.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 25 to Oct. 28, 2019