Found eternal peace on September 25, 2019 at the age of 98 years. Preceded in death by her husband John C. Morrill Jr. Dear mom of Lisa Gorski (John Connors), Cynthia Morrill and David Morrill. Proud grandma of Benjamin (Maggie) Gorski, and Amanda Gorski. Great-grandma of Gabriel and Amy Gorski. Step-grandma of Joe Hallet. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Private family services were held. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the .

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 6, 2019
