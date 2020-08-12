Audrey S. Laidlaw(nee Seeboth) Together forever with her dearly missed husband of 48 years, Tom. Audrey passed away peacefully on Monday, August 10, 2020 at age 91. Dear mother of Tom (Joan Fleming) Laidlaw, Mary (Gerry) Otto and George Laidlaw. Loving grandma of Laura and Thomas Laidlaw and Anna Otto. Beloved sister of Doris Schneider. Further survived by other relatives and friends.Visitation at ST. JOHN THE EVANGELIST CATHOLIC CHURCH 8500 W COLD SPRING RD. GREENFIELD, WI on Wednesday, August 19 from 10 AM until time of Mass at 11 AM. Private interment Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Clement Manor appreciated.