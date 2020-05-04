Audrey Wimmer
Grafton - May 3, 2020, age 80 years. Beloved wife of Thomas Wimmer. Cherished mother of Thomas (Janet), Michael (Julie), and Jeffry (Joann) Wimmer. Wonderful sister of Marvin (Joan) Schueffner. Dear sister-in-law of MaryAnn Leonnard. Further survived by 8 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date due to the Covid-19 Pandemic. Memorials to the Ozaukee County Humane Society or charity of your choice appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 4 to May 6, 2020.