Heritage Funeral Home
9200 South 27th Street
Oak Creek, WI 53154
(414) 761-2750
Audry Ann Schattner Notice
(nee Freudenwald) Passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020 at age 88. Mother of

Bonnie, Sharon (Fredrick) Laupan, Glenys and Glenn (Sharon) Schattner. She is also survived by grandchildren, Katie (Daniel) McGowan, Steven Laupan, April and Emily Schattner. Great-grandmother to Dominic, Audrey, and Thatcher McGowan. Sister to Carol Pederson, Don (Pat) Freudenwald. Further survived by cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her husband Kenneth, daughter and son-in-law Jacqueline and Thomas Germain, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-laws.

She was one of the original vendors from the start of 7 Mile Fair starting with selling home-grown vegetables and later vegetable plants. She was also known as the "Tomato Lady"! She worked for many years in food service for the company hired by Racine Unified, most of the years at Gifford on the production line.

Private family visitation was held. Interment Westlawn Cemetery. If so desired memorials to Trinity Lutheran Expansion Fund appreciated.

A Memorial Gathering and Service will be held at a later date for Audry.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2020
