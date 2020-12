Or Copy this URL to Share

Audry Pleasant-Gaynor



Milwaukee - Born 4/7/27, peacefully slept into eternity on 11/22/20. She was a 75-year Milwaukee resident, who along with her first husband, Rev. Murphy Pleasant, Sr. (deceased), was fully active in this community and her church. The viewing will be at Tabernacle Community B.C. (2500 W. Medford) on 12/15/20 at 10 AM.









