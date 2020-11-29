August Anthony Renna
Milwaukee - Born to Eternal Life on November 24, 2020, age 94. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy (nee Miller). Loving father of Renee (Michael) Dries and Holly Sherman. Dear grandfather of Sam Sherman and Amanda (Chris) Baity. Also survived by other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Laura Renna, siblings, George Renna, Ann Moore, Corrine Orlando, Antoinette Scrima, Julia Renna, Viola Kovalesky and Dominick Renna.
A Private Family Service was held.