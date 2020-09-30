August "Augie" DivjakPassed away September 21, 2020 age 98 years. Beloved husband of Wanda Divjak and the late Anna. Loving father of August Divjak Jr. and Elisabeth Divjak. Grandfather of Tony, Tina, Angela, and Anette Divjak; Vickie, Robert, and David Etzel. August was a great grandfather of 10 beautiful great grandchildren. August has lived in The Villages in Florida for the last 30 years. He will be missed by all and loved forever. Visitation will be held Friday, October 2, 2020 at the HARDER FUNERAL HOME from 12:00 PM until the time of funeral services at 1:00 PM.