August F. "Augie" Zanowski
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share August's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
August F. "Augie" Zanowski

Brown Deer - Born to Eternal Life on June 9, 2020, age 85 years. Preceded in death by his loving wife of 51 years, Margaret "Margie" (nee Biesiadny) and dear son Timothy. Survived by his children Laura Bates, Christopher, Paul, and Mark (Stephanie) Zanowski. Grandfather to Colin, Riley and Christian Bates; Sam and Zoey Zanowski. Father-in-law to Fran Bates. Preceded in death by siblings Jerry (Irene), Bob (Nora), and George Zanowski. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Due to Covid-19, private services will be held at St. Catherine of Alexandria Catholic Church in Milwaukee. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Memorials appreciated to St. Catherine of Alexandria Catholic Church, Milwaukee in Augie's name. Please see zwaskafuneral.com for details about how to virtually attend the services.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Zwaska Funeral Home - Milwaukee
4900 W. Bradley Rd
Milwaukee, WI 53223
(414) 354-5330
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved