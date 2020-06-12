August F. "Augie" Zanowski
Brown Deer - Born to Eternal Life on June 9, 2020, age 85 years. Preceded in death by his loving wife of 51 years, Margaret "Margie" (nee Biesiadny) and dear son Timothy. Survived by his children Laura Bates, Christopher, Paul, and Mark (Stephanie) Zanowski. Grandfather to Colin, Riley and Christian Bates; Sam and Zoey Zanowski. Father-in-law to Fran Bates. Preceded in death by siblings Jerry (Irene), Bob (Nora), and George Zanowski. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Due to Covid-19, private services will be held at St. Catherine of Alexandria Catholic Church in Milwaukee. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Memorials appreciated to St. Catherine of Alexandria Catholic Church, Milwaukee in Augie's name. Please see zwaskafuneral.com for details about how to virtually attend the services.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.