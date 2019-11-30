Resources
More Obituaries for Aurelia Yeko
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Aurelia A. Yeko

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Aurelia A. Yeko Notice
Aurelia A. Yeko

Greenfield - (Nee Wentland) Peacefully passed away November 29, 2019 at the age of 90. Preceded in death by her husband Robert and her son Alan.Loving mother of Peter (the late Judy), Anne (Michael) Recknagel. Dear grandma of Jennifer Stenicka of Wesley Chapel, Florida.

Aurelia was a retiree of the City of Milwaukee Purchasing Dept. and a lover of animals.

Aurelia will be reunited with her husband at the Zablocki VA Wood National Cemetery in Milwaukee.Private family services will be held.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Aurelia's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline