|
|
Aurelia A. Yeko
Greenfield - (Nee Wentland) Peacefully passed away November 29, 2019 at the age of 90. Preceded in death by her husband Robert and her son Alan.Loving mother of Peter (the late Judy), Anne (Michael) Recknagel. Dear grandma of Jennifer Stenicka of Wesley Chapel, Florida.
Aurelia was a retiree of the City of Milwaukee Purchasing Dept. and a lover of animals.
Aurelia will be reunited with her husband at the Zablocki VA Wood National Cemetery in Milwaukee.Private family services will be held.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019