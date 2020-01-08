Services
Heritage Funeral Home
9200 South 27th Street
Oak Creek, WI 53154
(414) 761-2750
Aurora Gloria "Zora" Lueneburg

Aurora "Zora" Gloria Lueneburg

South Milwaukee - (nee Moravec)

Born to eternal life on January 7, 2020 at the age of 88. Loving wife for over 63 years to Richard. Dear mom to Kurt (Susan) and family and Joel (Joan) and family. Also survived by 5 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, January 11, at Zion Ev. Lutheran Church (900 Michigan Ave. South Milwaukee) from 10am-12pm with a funeral service to take place at 12pm. Interment to immediately follow at Forest Hill Memorial Park.

Please see funeral home website for full obituary.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to Zion Ev. Lutheran Church appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020
