Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
ASCENSION LUTHERAN CHURCH
1236 S. Layton Blvd.
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
3:00 PM
ASCENSION LUTHERAN CHURCH
1236 S. Layton Blvd.
Aurora Mendez Rosas Notice
Aurora Mendez Rosas

(nee Mendez) November 15, 2019 at the age of 78 years. Beloved wife of the late Marcelo Sr. Devoted mother of Aurora, Ricardo and Maria (Steve). Grandmother of Evita, Audriana, Jesse, Angel, Marcelo, Ana Marie and Sarah. Great-grandmother of Adrianna, Jesse, Izabella, Zander and Sebastian. Further survived by many family members in Mexico. Preceded in death by sons Marcelo Jr. and Luis.

Memorial Visitation Saturday, November 23 at ASCENSION LUTHERAN CHURCH (1236 S. Layton Blvd.) from 1:00 - 3:00 PM followed by a Memorial Service at 3:00 PM. The family is requesting everyone to wear red, in honor of Aurora's favorite color.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
