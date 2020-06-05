Austin Owsley
2000 - 2020
Austin Owsley

West Bend - Austin Michael Owsley, age 19, tragically passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 in Milwaukee. He was born on October 31, 2000. He attended West Bend East High School. His hobbies included skateboarding, wakeboarding, wakesurfing, fishing, four-wheeling, hiking and any outdoor sports.

He is survived by his loving parents, Melissa (Mark Smith) Sherman and Chad Owsley, his loving girlfriend, Leslie Gutierrez-Cruz; siblings, Ashley, Elaina and Sophia; grandparents, Michael and Mary Owsley, Kathleen and Martin Westberg, David and Rosaland Hall and Chris McDonald; Aunt Jenny (Rodney) Erickson; Uncles, Adam (Elizabeth) Hall and David Hall; cousins, Kayla Erickson, Noah Fluder-Hall, Hannah, Ez Hall, Alora Dustin and Chloe Hall, and his canine

companions Dexter and Earl.

A Private Family Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, June 10th at 7:00 PM at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 Paradise Drive, West Bend). The public visitation will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, June 10 from 4:00 PM until 6:45 PM.

In lieu of flowers memorials to the family are appreciated.

The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family.

(262) 338-2050 / www.phillipfuneralhome.com




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
10
Visitation
04:00 - 06:45 PM
Phillip Funeral Home
JUN
10
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Phillip Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Phillip Funeral Home
1420 Paradise Drive
West Bend, WI 53095
(262) 338-2050
