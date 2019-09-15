|
Avak "Harpo" Tertadian
Born on December 3, 1924 and passed away on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at the age of 94. Loving husband to Janice A. Tertadian (nee Berg). Beloved father to Scott Tertadian, David (Kari) Tertadian, Jack Tertadian M.D. and Nancy (Steven) Sikora. Dear grandfather to Elizabeth (Marcus) Roshak, Steven Tertadian, Lauren, Noah and Max Sikora. Great-grandfather to James Roshak. Brother to the late Tertad "Ted" (late Anne) Tertadian and the late John (late Patricia) Tertadian. Also survived by brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. Memorial visitation at Molthen Bell funeral home on Friday, September 20 from 5 to 7 PM with a service at 7 PM. Interment with military honors at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery on Saturday, September 21 at 11 AM.
Avak, son of Armenian immigrants Simon and Lucia, was born in Carrollville, WI. He graduated from South Milwaukee High School in 1942, and enlisted in the Army with his brother Tertad in 1943. Because of his ham radio experience he went to technical school and became an Army radio technician. He was shipped to England, and went in on a boat to Utah Beach on D-Day. His duty was putting up radio repeaters as they advanced toward Germany. When the war in Europe was won, he was shipped to the Philippines and New Guinea doing radio duties until the end of the war. He came home, met and married the love of his life Janice. Through their 65 years of marriage, they lovingly raised 4 children. He earned an Associate of Applied Science degree at the Milwaukee Institute of Technology. He worked at Ladish Co and Ampco Metal for many years as an electronics technician.
He enjoyed boating, water and snow skiing, card playing, photography and filming, including many years of filming for the South Milwaukee football team. Dad could fix anything that broke and always had a good story to tell to make people feel better. He will be greatly missed by family and friends. Deepest thanks to the kind staff of Aurora Home Hospice and Zilber Hospice of Wauwatosa.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 15, 2019