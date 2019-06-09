Services
Handrow, Avery Linn Went to heaven after a courageous battle with cancer on June 6, 2019 at age 2 years. Loving daughter of Elizabeth (nee Geittmann) and Justin Handrow. Cherished sister of Olivia and her twin brother Owen. Fond granddaughter of John and June Handrow and Peter and Pat Geittmann and great-granddaughter of Bob and Dolores Paris. Adored niece of Michael (Dana) Handrow, John (Melissa) Geittmann, Brian (Jami) Geittmann, Paul (Rachel) Geittmann and Amy (John) Geittmann. Also survived by many cousins, great aunts and uncles, other relatives and friends. Visitation Tues. June 11, 2019 from 2pm until the time of Mass at 5pm, all at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1619 Washington Street, Grafton. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. Special thanks to the caring staff at Children's Hospital Oncology MACC Clinic. In Lieu of flowers, donations to Olivia and Owen's school fund, "Kisses from Keegan and Friends" or "Gamerosity of Wisconsin" preferred.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 9, 2019
