Avis A. Bernau Weeks

Weeks, Avis A. Bernau (Nee Pruefert) Passed away April 13, 2019 at the age of 94. Formerly of East Troy, Brookfield and Caldwell she is survived by her sons Gary (Dawn), Lynn (Joan), Randy (Linda), and Scott (Patty). Proud of her sons and their families including 9 grandchildren and their spouses, 16 great-grandchildren, 3 step granddaughters and 8 step great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband Robert G. "Bob" Weeks and a great grandson. Following her wishes, her body was donated to the Medical College of Wisconsin. Private family memorial service to be held at a later date.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 21, 2019
